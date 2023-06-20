TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Bret

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Puerto Rico may receive emergency prescription refills now through June 30 due to Tropical Storm Bret.



All counties are impacted.



To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc., or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.



To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.



They may also search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.



If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.



As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.



Beneficiaries are advised to visit https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/state-emergency-alert-tropical-storm-bret-puerto-rico for updates.



###



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) provides health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



Defense Health Agency health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency



Sign up for Military Health System email updates at health.mil/subscriptions



Join the Defense Health Agency online community



DHA on Twitter at twitter.com/DoD_DHA

DHA on Facebook at facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency

DHA on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 09:12 Story ID: 447605 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Bret, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.