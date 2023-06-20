Friendly Faces: Two Rota Sailors Volunteer at Weekly Sports Class

Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2023) Machinist Mate 1st Class Michelle Mayorca...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2023) Machinist Mate 1st Class Michelle Mayorca (left), assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Port Operations, and Yeoman 1st Class Rebel Adams (right), assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota, pose for a photo in front of the sports center in Rota, May 31, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

To the sound of screeching tennis shoes, cheers and laughter, a young boy weaves between players during a game of dodge ball at an indoor field near the Rota feria grounds. Amongst the group of Spanish children, there are a few Americans stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota who volunteer each week to help.



Rota Sailors have been attending this NAVSTA Rota community relations (COMREL) event since January 2023 when Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, COMREL specialist, originally put out the request.



“I contacted the association (Asociación de familias con hijos con Trastornos Generales del Desarrolo y Necesidades Educatívas Especíales) because I knew about their mission and the services they provide to children with special needs and I wanted to know if there was any way we could support them,” said Tirapu Lucero. “They told me about this sports program and I immediately knew that it was going to be a great volunteer experience for our service members, because it was a fun way to stay physically active while giving back to the community.”



Over the months, NAVSTA Rota volunteers have assisted in 29 events totaling over 200 hours. Of the three-to-four Sailors who attend each week, two have been regulars. Machinist's Mate 1st Class Michelle Mayorca, assigned to NAVSTA Rota Port Operations, and Yeoman 1st Class Reuben Adams, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota, were both looking for a unique volunteer opportunity.



“I initially joined this COMREL because I felt the need to be involved in the community, not just be a resident,” said Adams. “There is no better way to become involved than to give back with your time.”



Tirapu Lucero’s goal was not to only donate their time but find opportunities for service members to form relationships with locals.



“COMRELs are always a great opportunity to meet Spanish people and get involved in the community while gaining volunteer hours,” said Tirapu Lucero. “This COMREL was especially important because it was a small, weekly event providing a perfect opportunity for the children and the volunteers."



Each week, the volunteers showed up to assist the coordinators, Paula and Patricia, in group activities.



“We start off by stretching and warm ups,” said Mayorca. “Then we try to get them to participate in various sports whether it be playing soccer, freeze tag, etc.”



Over several months, Mayorca and Adams developed friendship with many of the children. By being present at each class, they were able to provide consistency for the youth.



“I keep going back because I feel as though meeting someone new constantly may be difficult [for them],” said Mayorca. “I felt that over time I can build that relationship with each and every one of them.”



Their weekly commitment to the children is visibly seen in the excited greetings from each of the children as they arrive.



“I have been able to cultivate a solid relationship with the participants by being committed and dependable,” said Adams. “Nothing brightens up the children more than seeing a familiar smiling face each week."



As the class comes to an end for the school year, Mayorca and Adams reflect on how they’ve enjoyed their time volunteering with this program.

“The best part of this COMREL is watching the children develop and become more active each week,” said Adams.



For Mayorca, it was experiencing firsthand their focus while trying to learn new things. For her it was a perspective change that made her grateful for the time.



“It was the little things that made it worthwhile,” she said.



This volunteer opportunity will resume in the fall. If you are interested in volunteering in this program or other COMRELs in the local area, contact NAVSTA Rota community relations specialist by emailing coastline@eu.navy.mil or calling DSN 727-3786 or commercial, +34 956-82-3786.