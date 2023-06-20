Powering Up the Shipyard: Generator Maintenance Team Brings New Capabilities to Ensure America’s Shipyard Stays Mission-Ready

Norfolk Naval Shipyard works daily to support the mission of repairing, modernizing, and inactivating our Navy’s warships and training platforms on time, every time, to protect America. It takes dedicated people who invest time and skill into the work they do in order to achieve that goal. From mechanics servicing the vessels to equipment being used, an important need that sometimes goes under the radar is the power that keeps everything moving. Without power, the shipyard cannot meet the Navy’s mission. Moreover, ensuring power requires teams in place to respond, no matter the circumstances.



The Generator Maintenance Team (GMT), consisting of team members from Code 2380.5 Nuclear Facilities and Generators and Code 990 Temporary Services for Emergency Diesel Generators, work around the clock to have the equipment in place to have power at America’s Shipyard should emergency events arise.



“The Navy evaluated risks to our facilities and vessels should emergencies occur, which led us to building our Casualty Assistance Power (CAP) program,” said C3910N Deputy Scott Hilton. “With input and support from our teams, we’ve developed the program into what it is today, having support to ensure if an emergency occurs, we have the tools in place to ensure we can continue to support the Navy safely and efficiently.”



Emergencies can stem from a multitude of reasons, including destructive weather and infrastructure. To combat these emergencies and ensure the ships and submarines have power at all times, the GMT cares for 23 generators that are inspected, tested and run at least every two weeks to ensure they are at top shape and ready to use.



“Power is essential to keep our vessels mission-ready,” said Code 2380.5 Facilities Engineer Tech Shawn Blythe. “That’s where we come in. If an emergency happens, we have to be ready and able to support. Everyone here plays a crucial role in making sure that happens.”



Code 990 Temporary Service Emergency Diesel Generators Supervisor Christopher Werner added, “We’re a unit, working as a team to ensure our generators are ready to go to support the call-to-action. With mechanics and engineers working together, we’re able to manage and care for our generators to ensure that we have 100 percent up-time whenever power is needed.”



A recent capability the team brought online is turbine generators, which are highly mobile and versatile to better fit the needs of not only America’s Shipyard but the enterprise as a whole.



“We’ve been working for two years with our contractor, Turbine Marine, to bring the turbine generator onboard, testing it and seeing what improvements can be included to best fit how the shipyard does business,” said Code 2380.5 Facilities Engineer Tech Calvin Powell. “The generator must reach a certain weight class and be completely mobile so that it’s ready to be transported across the waterfront, to other bases including Naval Station Norfolk, and be able to fly out via military airlift to wherever it’s needed around the world to support the Navy.”



Looking towards the future, the GMT plans to bring on even more generators to be ready for action whenever needed. But the program relies heavily on the team themselves, working together to ensure that the generators are fit for whatever comes their way.



“I’ve never worked for a group who works more cohesively as a team than this,” said General Foreman Michael Snead. “Everyone brings something special to the table and our flow in the work we do is phenomenal. From mechanic to engineer, everyone supports each other and trusts each other, going the extra mile to ensure we’re always ready to meet whatever challenge comes our way. We’re ONE TEAM – whenever we’re called upon, we’ll get it done.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 07:34 Story ID: 447595 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Powering Up the Shipyard: Generator Maintenance Team Brings New Capabilities to Ensure America’s Shipyard Stays Mission-Ready, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.