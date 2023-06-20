Humphreys' partnership leads to more opportunities for Soldiers

Photo By Jeff Nagan | USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Col. Seth C. Graves (left) and KTO President Kim,...... read more read more Photo By Jeff Nagan | USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Col. Seth C. Graves (left) and KTO President Kim, Jang Sil (right) signed a memorandum of understanding, June 14, at Camp Humphreys, aimed at bringing enhanced opportunities for U.S. service members and their families serving in Korea. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Korea Tourism Organization signed a memorandum of understanding, June 14, at Camp Humphreys, aimed at bringing enhanced opportunities for U.S. service members and their families serving in Korea.



USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Col. Seth C. Graves and KTO President Kim, Jang Sil signed the MOU, which highlights the K-Culture Experience Tour program, a series of free monthly tours offered to the Humphreys community running until October 2023.



“Through this program, service members can gain a greater appreciation for the rich culture and history of Korea,” said Graves during the MOU signing event, which also included more than 20 U.S. Soldiers. “We are fortunate to have this opportunity afforded to us thanks to our partnership with KTO and the generosity of the Korean people.”



The tours are scheduled to take nearly 650 U.S. service members, Department of Defense civilians, and families to areas throughout Daejeon and Chugnam, including Boryeong, Cheongyang, and more. Each event is filled with activities highlighting the cultural heritage and traditions of each region, including historical sites, museums, and other destinations.



“For years Korea had to lean on the international community for support, but thanks in part to the U.S. and its commitment to our people, Korea’s prosperity has enabled the country to help less fortunate parts of the world,” said Kim. “I appreciate the sacrifice of U.S. Soldiers, who came to a country they didn’t know with many giving their lives to bring freedom to strangers. These tours are just one way we can show our heartfelt appreciation.”



Although KTO is providing the tours at no cost in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Republic of Korea and U.S. Alliance, USAG Humphreys is charged with promoting the opportunities and finding participates.



USAG Humphreys promotes each K-Culture tour at each monthly Command Community Information Exchange, USAG Humphreys Town Hall meeting, and through social media. To find out more, visit the USAG Humphreys Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USAGHumphreys.