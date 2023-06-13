Anderson takes over as Joint Munitions Command’s commander

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Col. Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. (left), the Joint Munitions Command’s new commander,...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Col. Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. (left), the Joint Munitions Command’s new commander, receives the colors from Gen. Charles R. Hamilton, the commanding general of the Army Material Command, during a change of command ceremony on June 1 at Memorial Park on the Rock Island Arsenal. (Photo: Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs) see less | View Image Page

At the beginning of June, Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr. became the latest commander of the Joint Munitions Command.



The Franklin, Indiana, native assumed control from Col. Landis Maddox in a change of command ceremony held at Memorial Park on the Rock Island Arsenal.



Gen. Charles Hamilton, the commanding general of the Army Material Command (JMC’s higher headquarters), officiated the event, and he praised Anderson, who was commissioned as an Ordnance officer from Purdue University in 1996, for his dedication to our nation for the last 31 years.



“Col. Ronnie Anderson brings a wealth of experience and dedication,” Hamilton said. “Ronnie’s distinguished career has prepared him well for this moment. He has served in several key command and staff assignments including deploying in every level of command. He served a combined 56 months in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait — over four and a half years.



“I’ve known Ronnie since 1998 when I was a major and support operations officer with the 561st Corps Support Battalion. I knew back then Ronnie had leadership potential, and the last 25 years has proven that,” Hamilton added. “His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to the mission, and his deep experience in the sustainment enterprise make him an ideal choice to lead JMC. I look forward to the positive impact I know he will make.”



Anderson, the 14th commander of JMC, thanked his friends, mentors, and loved ones for their support throughout his life.



“For each of you here and supporting online, thank you all for the love, support and camaraderie you have invested in me,” Anderson said. “My commitment is to be a positive return on your investment and to give JMC everything you’ve taught me.”



Anderson also mentioned he is honored to serve the people who make up JMC.



“As I look toward the future as the leader of JMC, I am humbled by the extraordinary talent across the command and the accomplishments from the entire organization,” Anderson said. “You should know that today’s change of command is not a final destination. Similar to a long military movement, we normally pause at way points along the route to make sure we’re on the right azimuth.



“That’s what today is,” Anderson added. “Today is an azimuth check to make sure we’re on track moving forward. We must stay focused on the priorities of people, readiness, and modernization. We already know that JMC is the recognized expert for munitions and logistics readiness, and that’s not going to change.”



Like Anderson, Hamilton also paid tribute to those who make up JMC’s workforce.



“Their tireless dedication and unwavering commitment enable us to provide critical munitions to the entire joint force, our allies, and our partners. Their work is the lifeblood that fuse the might of our nation’s defense. We are immensely grateful for all that they do,” Hamilton said. “The Army understands the critical nature of work that you do here. You are literally indispensable. The dedication and professionalism displayed are unmatched.



“The munitions you provide serve as the cornerstone of our military, and they ensure the safety of our great nation and security for much of the world,” Hamilton added. “Please know that your efforts are truly invaluable and deeply appreciated by everyone that wears a uniform.”



JMC is a tenant organization headquartered on RIA. JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.