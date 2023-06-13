Service Members Deliver Supplies to Local Djiboutian School

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Rion Codrington | DJIBOUTI, Djibouti(June 7, 2023) U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Rion Codrington | DJIBOUTI, Djibouti(June 7, 2023) U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, repaired desks and delivered picnic tables in support of the 450th Civil Affairs Battalion renovation project at a primary school in Ali Oune, Djibouti, June 7. The 450th Civil Affairs Battalion coordinated with the school to fix the existing desks with new wooden desktops and provide picnic tables for the students. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington) see less | View Image Page

The 450th Civil Affairs Battalion works with the Djiboutian Minister of Education on multiple projects to build libraries in schools throughout Djibouti.



“We’re trying to make their educational experience a bit better,” said U.S. Army Major David Ewing, Civil-Military Operations Center chief of the 450th Civil Affairs Battalion.



The libraries are prefabricated on CLDJ then brought to the schools and put together, but as the team built libraries, Ewing noticed that more desks were needed for students, so he started this project to eliminate the shortage.



“When we first started building these libraries, most of the desks were broken,” said Ewing. “I just saw that needed to be done, so I grabbed a team and started working on it.”



During the recent desk and picnic table delivery, volunteers interacted with the local children by playing games, and got a chance to practice both English and French.



“Every time service members volunteer, they get to interact with the school faculty, the kids, and the parents,” said Ewing. “When we come off the base and interact with the Djiboutians, it shows them that we care.”



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Joshua Guevara, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, talked about his volunteer experience.



“I felt so happy, I felt so many emotions,” said Guevara. “I know I will be helping young kids that will appreciate what we do for them and motivate them to pursue their goals in education, and life.”



The community and students have noticed the changes that the team has made, said Abdichakour Robleh, an English teacher at the school in Ali Oune.



“Sometimes three to four children have to sit in the same chair because there were not enough chairs,” said Robleh. “When all the students came here and noticed that all the chairs were fixed, they were happy, and it made me happy for them.”



This project and others performed by 450th Civil Affairs Battalion in Djibouti are funded through the Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid.

Each project has to be approved by U.S. Africa Command and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, and to save time and money the team will get creative with their resources.



“Instead of waiting on funding to get approved, we do projects that require little time and no funding,” said Ewing.



Ewing used personal funds to buy power tools and recycled wood on Camp Lemonnier for the 294th Engineer Support Company to assemble the desks.



“Djibouti is a very unforgiving environment when it comes to the heat and the lack of rain and resources,” Ewing said. “My goal is to provide something for the kids to have.”



The team has more projects planned for the school in Ali Oune, there is series of humanitarian projects that will provide a clean water source to the school and combat flash flooding in the region.



Through their efforts, the team hopes to support sustainability in Djibouti for children, said Ewing.



“They are the next generation and we care about the people of the community,” Ewing said.



For over the past 20 years, service members at Camp Lemonnier have worked on multiple community improvement projects to help promote stability and prosperity in Djibouti.



Camp Lemonnier enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.