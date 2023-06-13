First-ever U.S. bomber landing in Sweden

Two Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic strategic bombers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, landed at Luleå Kallax Airbase, Sweden for the first time in history, June 19, 2023.



U.S. Forces have conducted exercises and training in the Arctic region, but the landing fortifies not only the friendship between the U.S. and Sweden, but the collective defense of Europe.



During a Key Leader Event, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Bryony Terrell, U.S. European Command deputy director for strategic plans and policy noted, “The U.S. and Sweden have a long history together, in exercises and training, bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, and operations, of which today is one key example.”



This arrival of strategic bombers in Sweden highlights U.S. and Swedish cooperation and the ability of U.S. Forces to seamlessly integrate with allied and partner nations.



“The more we can integrate forces and equipment to maneuver across Europe, the more ready we are to face security challenges, now and in the future,” said Brig. Gen. Terrell.



Training with joint Partners and Allied nations forges the enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.



Imagery for Bomber Task Force Europe is publicly available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.



