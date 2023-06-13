NAVFAC EURAFCENT Kicks off 101 Critical Days of Summer

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa central (EURAFCENT) kicks of the “101 Critical Days of Summer” safety campaign beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

The increase in outdoor activities, driving, and travel brings increased risk to personnel and families. Sailors and Marines are more likely to be involved in harmful incidents during this time of year than any other.

“Get out and participate in outdoor activities, travel, but do it responsibly,” Capt. Joe Harder III, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer said.

During last year's 101 Critical Days of Summer, the Department of the Navy (DON) tragically lost 29 Sailors and Marines to preventable accidents.

“Do a risk assessment before participating in any summer activities to mitigate risks the best you can.” Harder said. “Just taking a second to make that risk assessment is vital to maintaining the Navy’s mission effectiveness and operational readiness.”

Educating the NAVFAC EURAFCENT enterprise on common summertime mishap trends as well as the decisions and behaviors that typically lead to these mishaps, allows Sailors and Marines to make better choices and ultimately, reduce the likelihood of mishaps, injuries, or loss of life.

“Maintaining a strong safety culture is very important,” said Winston Clement, safety officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “Our goal is to have everyone return to work safe and sound.”

Clement said, it is crucial for all DON personnel to maintain an active risk management mindset and ensure this summer is a safe one.

“We want everyone to get out and enjoy their summer, but we also want you to stay safe, and make good decisions while engaging in summer activities,” Clement. said. “Let’s travel Europe and see all it has to offer while maintaining our safety culture.”

Naval Safety Command spearheads the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign, providing relevant and timely information to help educate and mitigate risks associated with the most common off-duty mishaps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 05:25 Story ID: 447505 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Kicks off 101 Critical Days of Summer, by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.