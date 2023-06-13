2d TSB personnel highlight career opportunities during Hessentag 2023

Courtesy Photo | Katharina Prignitz, (left), and Andrea Rapp, Management Support Specialists, 2d...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Katharina Prignitz, (left), and Andrea Rapp, Management Support Specialists, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, pose for a photo during Hessentag 2023, June 8, 2023 in Pfungstadt, Germany. Both attended the event to highlight the numerous employment possibilities with the U.S. military that are open to local nationals. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PFUNGSTADT, Germany - Hessentag 2023 brought people from near and far for an exciting weeklong event filled with cultural activities, rides and festivities.



The event also allowed members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade to highlight the numerous employment possibilities open to local nationals.



“It is important to represent the brigade and show the U.S. military as a strong and attractive employer to people in the surrounding areas,” said Katharina Prignitz, Management Support Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “I want to help others start their career working as a Host Nation Employee for the U.S. military, as this was one of the best decisions in my life.”



So Prignitz and her coworker, Andrea Rapp, jumped at the chance to attend Hessentag and represent the brigade at the recruitment booth.



In addition to Prignitz and Rapp, members from 44th Expeditionary Signal Brigade-Enhanced, U.S Army Europe and Africa, United States Army Installation Management Command, the Army Corps of Engineers, USAG Wiesbaden, and the German Bundeswehr, were also on hand to chat with interested attendees.



More than 150 people stopped by the booth to chat with members and learn about the many different career paths the U.S. military offers to local nationals. One such program is the 6981st Civilian Support Group’s Ausbildung zum Systemelektroniker, or System Electronics Technician Apprenticeship program, which offers competitive wages, and hands-on training and experience in the highly-demanding career field. The program is open to all nationalities except U.S. citizens, yet many weren’t aware of this program, or other career opportunities.



“Even though most people know the military is stationed in Germany, they often are not aware that we offer amazing job opportunities in almost every career field,” Prignitz said. “Getting out and speaking with individuals allows me to highlight the various jobs and opportunities. It also provides Management Support specialists like me with valuable insight on how we can better advertise our vacancies.”



Overall, the event was a success, according to Prignitz.



“Generally, everyone was extremely positive, interested, and friendly. Our Bundeswehr counterparts also had plenty of visitors,” she said. “Our Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E did a wonderful job representing the USAREUR-AF, explaining parts of their tasks and mission. Sgt. Albert Mariacher demonstrating the camouflage suit "Ghillie" was a hit with everyone. It was great to feel welcomed, and I believe these events strengthened the U.S.-Germany working relationship even more. As USAREUR-AF says, we are #StrongerTogether.”