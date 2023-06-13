Tennessee National Guard collaborates with the Bulgarian Medical Military Academy during Thracian Sentry 23

SOFIA, Bulgaria – On the week of June 12-19, the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard collaborated with the Bulgarian Military Medical Academy in a series of events as part of Thracian Sentry 23.



During the week of events, the two medical teams toured the Military Medical Academy where the nation not only provides medical care and training to the Bulgarian Military, but also provides healthcare to civilians. The two teams also organized for a future mass casualty exercise, prepared for a medical military airlift scenario, performed revolutionary virtual reality training, and aided in the certification of Bulgaria’s first ever Combat Paramedics.



In preparation for these events, the U.S. and Bulgarian teams participated in critical care scenarios where they were faced with simulated patients and developed courses of action for treatment. After the scenarios, they collaborated on the different ways care was administered and recorded best practices.



Additionally, in a landmark event, Bulgarian medical staff received their first ever certification for combat paramedics. This new duty position in the Bulgarian military required changes in their medical laws. “I was honored to be asked to serve on the certification board for their new combat paramedics,” said Tennessee National Guard Col. Keith Evans



Tennesseans also worked to integrate their services into the Bulgarian first-line medical care referred to as “Role One” facilities. The two teams practiced scenarios so they could seamlessly provide medical care to patients. “Whenever NATO countries are involved in a medical crisis, it’s beneficial to have already worked together under a common standard,” said International Health Specialist, Maj. Lyubomir Angelov from the office of the Command Surgeon for United States Air Forces in Europe.



Thracian Sentry 2023 highlights the 30-year-long partnership between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and the Tennessee National Guard and commemorates many years of military cooperation. This exercise also allows Tennesseans to improve their readiness alongside their Bulgarian counterparts and to train combat-ready Soldiers and Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 07:10 Story ID: 447486 Location: SOFIA, BG Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee National Guard collaborates with the Bulgarian Medical Military Academy during Thracian Sentry 23, by TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.