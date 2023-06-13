Patrol Squadron Two Six Hosts JMSDF Commander in Chief

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 hosted Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, JMSDF Rear Adm. Kawamura, and Commander, Task Force 72, Capt. Will Toraason, aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, Jun. 5.



During the flight, the Trident crew demonstrated the maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces’ contribution to the maritime domain awareness mission. JMSDF guests observed theP-8A’s surveillance tactics while discussing the many capabilities of the aircraft.



“Through the flight experience aboard the state-of-the-art U.S. Navy P-8A patrol aircraft, I have learned a great deal about the U.S. Navy’s intelligence-gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities,” SAITO said. “The U.S. and Japanese fleets can work together more tightly by mutually understanding each other’s capabilities and mission approaches. We will also continue to work closely in our regular intelligence-gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance to contribute to the defense of Japan and to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



In addition to showcasing the P-8A, the Tridents enjoyed camaraderie with the JMSDF by trading patches and comparing their military cultures. Upon departing the aircraft, SAITO shook hands with the Trident crew and offered each member a challenge coin to commemorate the flight.



“It is always a pleasure hosting our counterparts from allied and partner nations,” Toraason said. “This opportunity was a great way to showcase the U.S. Navy and JMSDF alliance and interoperability.”



The VP-26 Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward-deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

