Davis-Monthan Airman died during training exercise

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.17.2023 Courtesy Story 355th Wing

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. --

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.



“We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”



Wade was reported missing at Roosevelt Lake on June 14, while conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations. At approximately 2 p.m., GCSO received a 911 call regarding a missing person.



Details surrounding Wade’s death are under investigation.



For more information, call 355th Wing Public Affairs at 520-228-3406.



Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Air Force, Navy, Border Patrol, and Forest Service for their assistance.