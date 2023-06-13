Serving with Dad in the Last Frontier

In 2003, Senior Airman John W. Stolz participated in base-level exercises processing through Eielson Air Force Base Joint Mobility Complex. He never thought 20 years later, he would oversee the deployment of his son Airman Kyle Stolz through the same JMC.



"It has been such an honor serving with Kyle," said Senior Master Sgt. John Stolz. "He has always been the rock for the family during our military endeavors, and his mother, Sara, and I could not be prouder. To see his path from birth to where he is now has been a blessing. As many fathers can attest, I am a better man, wingman, leader, and warrior because of him."



Senior Stolz, now Senior Enlisted Leader for the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, began his career as an active-duty Tactical Aircraft Mechanic on F-16 Fighting Falcons. He later retrained in Security Forces, serving for the next 17 years before transitioning to Logistics.



His son Kyle volunteered in the Alaska Air National Guard with the 168th Maintenance Squadron as a Metals Technician. He is also a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Within the little time he has been in the AKANG, he has volunteered for Operation MERBOK Response and participated in base-level exercises.



"I am so happy being able to put on the same uniform as my dad," said Airman Kyle Stolz. He has given me so much advice on the best path forward in my life. Joining the Air National Guard is one of the best choices I have made, and I am very proud to be able to serve with my dad."



Senior Stolz served on both active duty and Alaska Air National Guard during his career. He worked at Luke Air Force Base, Eielson AFB, Fairchild AFB, and Clear Space Force Station before returning to Eielson Air Force Base.



"The Air National Guard allowed my family and I to continue our service to our Nation in the State I love," said John. "It has allowed my wife and I to share our life experiences and lessons learned from this great state. I have had the opportunity to fill many diverse roles, developing me personally and professionally."



Both father and son serve in Alaska and call the last frontier home. Kyle had the chance to volunteer and help his fellow Alaskans during a flood response.



"During the state emergency, we were able to work together with the villages to organize and clean up quickly," said Kyle. "It was very different from what I was used to, but the villages were welcoming and helpful. We were able to clean up multiple areas in a short amount of time. The villages were very thankful, and they prepared a lot of food for us before we left."



As the two of them answer the call daily to serve their state and nation, they reflect on serving together and their own experiences and opportunities.



"To this day, I still feel the chill of honor when I dawn on my uniform," said John. "Since being selected as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, I have received yet another amazing team with great leaders who will continue to develop me."

