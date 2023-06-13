Fort McCoy holds ‘best year yet’ in 2023 Down and Dirty Trail Run with more than 220 participants

Courtesy Photo | A participant in the Down & Dirty Trail Run runs the course June 10, 2023, at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A participant in the Down & Dirty Trail Run runs the course June 10, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trail run had more than 200 participants and each participant earned a medal for completing the arduous course. (Photo by Ryan Hoffman/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) had their “best year yet” with the 2023 Down and Dirty Trail Run at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.



“We ended up with 227 runners,” said DFMWR Recreational Special Alex Karis. “That includes 101 walk-ins on the day of the event. This was our best year yet.”



All of the participants arrived to decent weather and a course that was ready for them. Karis said there were 15 different obstacle areas.



“A few areas had multiple obstacles in them,” Karis said. “The course itself is 1.5 miles. The prep work to get it all ready had been going on for a few months. The actual full preparation of the course started about two weeks before the event.”



Karis said he saw a lot of people having a great time at the event. And, he said his team did a great job getting everything ready.



“Between Outdoor Recreation, McCoy's Community Center, Rumple Fitness Center, Child-Youth Services, and Non-Appropriated Funds Support Marketing Division, as well as a few volunteers, we were able to staff every obstacle, the food and beverage tent, the start and finish line, as well as have people available to take photos and be free to assist where needed,” Karis said. “I could not have been happier with the teamwork we had for the event as well as everything that was done ahead of time for support.



“To have the event go as smoothly as it did, it was great,” Karis said. “In the nine years that we have done this, this is by far the most prepared and ready we have ever been.”



Each of the 227 participants received a Down and Dirt beverage coozie, Down and Dirty golf towel, and Down and Dirty medal for competing, Karis said.



“We were also able to hand out water and Zoa energy thanks to our sponsors,” Karis said. He added much of the course building was made possible thanks to multiple donations and sponsor support as well.



Events such as the Down & Dirty Trail Run are made possible by members of Fort McCoy’s workforce.



Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, visited Fort McCoy in April 2022 and said he appreciated the chance to visit the installation, and he appreciates the people who work at the installation making things happen.



“I would just go back to say that it’s a super welcoming place to come to,” Sullivan said in an end-of-visit interview. “Everyone I encountered across the entire trip had a positive attitude and was passionate about what they were doing. They’re focused on how they can improve the processes here at Fort McCoy.”



Learn more about DFMWR activities and programs by visiting the DFMWR website at https://mccoy.armymwr.com, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.