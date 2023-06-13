USS Princeton Veterans Visit the Ship as Part of "The Last Quarters"

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California – More than 100 veteran Sailors and their families visited Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as part of a reunion dubbed “The Last Quarters”, June 10, 2023.

The veterans and their families’ came together to tour the ship, share sea stories and camaraderie aboard Princeton, homeported at Naval Base San Diego, in anticipation of the ship's approaching decommission.

It was also an opportunity to commemorate Princeton’s Operation Desert Storm veterans, who were aboard during the 1991 mine strike in the Arabian Gulf when two floating mines detonated under the port rudder and off the starboard bow, damaging a rudder and causing cracks in the hull, leading to flooding aboard the ship.

“It’s our last opportunity to get together,” said Lt. Joe Wright, former navigation officer of Princeton. “We wanted to see the ship with the crew that fought with her in Desert Storm in the fighting condition we remember her in.”

The veterans walked the passageways with nostalgia and excitement as they traded sea stories with the current crew of the Princeton; visiting their old work centers and spaces, relishing the memories from an older generation.

“It was cool hearing their stories,” said Electronics Technician 3rd Class Vincent Panozzo, currently assigned to Princeton. “We went to radio and some of these guys were looking at some of the equipment that we had and they were like ‘Oh my gosh, you still have it! It’s the original!’, You could feel the nostalgia radiating off of them.”

The reunion featured a range of activities; including ship tours, souvenir exchanges, heartfelt speeches, meet-and-greets between former and current sailors, all culminating in a group photo of the veterans and their families on the flight deck.

“I think it’s great that after all these years they can still come together and reminisce, relive and tell stories with their family members and the crew about what happened that morning so I think that this is a really cool event,” said Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Adam Torres, current acting command master chief of Princeton.

This gathering gave past and present Sailors who served on Princeton a chance to come together, appreciate the Navy's history, and celebrate their strength in overcoming challenges.

