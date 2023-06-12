U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, AETC command chief, along with members from the AETC Civic Leaders Group visited Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6 – 9, 2023.



Civic leader tours allow Air Force officials to promote a better understanding of Air Force missions and people, in order to build relationships between installation members and the community.



The trip showed the civic leaders various Air Force missions Kirtland AFB, to include the 58th Special Operations Wing mission, which is under the AETC training umbrella.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 14:34 Story ID: 447161 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland, by Sheridan Fidelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.