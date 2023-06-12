Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Story by Sheridan Fidelman 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    AETC, Civic Leaders, Community Engagement, Team Kirtland, 377th ABW, Kirtland Air Force Base
    Extended caption: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, AETC command chief, along with members from the AETC Civic Leaders Group visited Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 6 – 9, 2023.

    Civic leader tours allow Air Force officials to promote a better understanding of Air Force missions and people, in order to build relationships between installation members and the community.

    The trip showed the civic leaders various Air Force missions Kirtland AFB, to include the 58th Special Operations Wing mission, which is under the AETC training umbrella.

    This work, AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland, by Sheridan Fidelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

