I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson

Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson is currently an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist for the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



Johnson has been an Air Reserve Technician with the 908th Airlift Wing since 2013 and was recently recognized as the 908 AW’s 2022 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



As an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist, Johnson is an expert in testing, maintaining, and repairing all parts of a C-130H engine. “If those engines aren’t running, that C-130 is not getting off the ground,” he expressed. “I have to make sure the aircrew has the best engine possible so that they can concentrate on the mission and not worry about the aircraft failing.”



Johnson comes from generations of military service, which was what inspired him to join. His grandfather served 23 years in the Army, his father served 22 and a half years in the Air Force and Johnson plans to serve at least 20 years as well.



Because his father was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, three times, Johnson considers it his second home. He was born and raised there for 11 years while his father was still in the Air Force.



In his civilian life, Johnson devotes his time working on his Community College of the Air Force degree, traveling with his wife, or spending quality time with his two daughters. Johnson also mentioned his interest in the outdoors, cars, and American history.



“I want to thank my wife, my kids, the wing, and especially those from the May through August 2022 Germany deployment for believing in me,” said Johnson. “We’re all a team and without them I wouldn't have been able to do any of this.”



Johnson is a Reserve Citizen Airman dedicated to his self-improvement, family, and service to the wing. Having noncommissioned officers like him is what keeps the 908 AW multi-capable and ready to deploy.

