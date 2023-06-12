NSA Souda Bay commemorates 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Erian Francisco, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, delivers an invocation during a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act on June 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 12, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay service members and personnel commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act (WASIA) during a ceremony held at The Anchor on June 12, 2023. During the event, Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay highlighted some of the contributions made by women to the U.S. military since the American Revolution.



“This year, we mark the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which paved the way for women to officially serve in all U.S. military branches, and the 10th anniversary of opening all combat roles to women,” said Chief Navy Counselor Megan Steffy. “The logic behind these decisions was clear and compelling: our military needs the best warfighters in every domain.”



President Harry S. Truman signed WASIA into law on June 12, 1948, which legally granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. military services. Additionally, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta changed Department of Defense policy in 2013 to allow women to serve in front-line, combat units.



“From America’s first days, women have made profound sacrifices for our republic,” said Steffy. “They have made innovative contributions to our national security, blazed trails for future generations and inspired us with their dedication, skill, and patriotism. Since the Revolutionary War, more than 3 million women have stepped up to serve their country in uniform, even before the military fully recognized their service.”



“Today is about celebrating the past and ongoing contributions made by the women who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “We stand on the shoulders of giants who have made possible the opportunities that we have before us today.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.