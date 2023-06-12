Photo Story: Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company supports troop project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army Reserve Soldier with the 411th Engineer Company of the Rear Detachment from...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army Reserve Soldier with the 411th Engineer Company of the Rear Detachment from Davenport, Iowa, operates a grader June 12, 2023, to regrade a road on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a troop project at the installation. The 411th had several Soldiers supporting several troop projects at Fort McCoy in June 2023 to not only get training for those Soldiers but also help Fort McCoy improve its infrastructure. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at the installation each year, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The projects provide valuable training for Army engineer units to train their Soldiers and also, on occasion, support training for engineer units from other military services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An Army Reserve Soldier with the 411th Engineer Company of the Rear Detachment from Davenport, Iowa, operates a grader June 12, 2023, to regrade a road on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a troop project at the installation.



The 411th had several Soldiers supporting several troop projects at Fort McCoy in June 2023 to not only get training for those Soldiers but also help Fort McCoy improve its infrastructure.



Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at the installation each year, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



The projects provide valuable training for Army engineer units to train their Soldiers and also, on occasion, support training for engineer units from other military services.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



