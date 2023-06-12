Hollywood Guard maintainer takes home Air Force Assocation maintenance effectiveness award

California Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Giovanni Macro of the 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) Maintenance Squadron was presented with the Chief Master Sgt. Dick Red Maintenance Effectiveness Award for his outstanding contributions to aerospace maintenance for the Air National Guard, June 3, 2023, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California.



The award was presented via teleconference by Rhonda Weiss, Ph.D., on behalf of the United States Air Force Association, with 146 AW leadership, Macro’s wife, Alicia Macro, as well as several members of the 146th Maintenance Squadron in attendance.



Born to Italian immigrants and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Macro, in his early 20’s, joined the 146 AW while it was still based out of the Van Nuys airport in the Northern San Fernando Valley. He is one of the four remaining 146 AW Maintenance Squadron members still serving at the 146 AW before relocating to Port Hueneme in 1988.



Macro reminisced on his long career, speaking of his deployments to Kuwait and Panama, his time on active duty after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the transition that 146 AW made from the Vietnam-era E-model C-130s to the improved J-model in 2002, and the generational shift he has seen from his time as a young Airman in the 1980s.



Macro says one of his more memorable events while serving the wing was his involvement in supporting the Marines after an in-air collision between a Marine Corp F-35B and a KC -130J refueling aircraft over Ocotillo Wells, California in 2020.



Luckily, there were no casualties due to the collision. However, the KC-130J was no longer flyable after the emergency landing. Macro would then begin the herculean task of assisting the Marines in recovering the aircraft. During this time, Macro led a crash recovery team to help remove the KC-130 from the crash site and back to the aircraft’s base.



Throughout the interview, what indeed was apparent was Macro’s love for his job teaching young airmen the craft of being an aircraft mechanic and his humility on being awarded the prestigious Chief Master Sgt. Dick Red Award.



Chief Master Sgt. Lyman Barnes, who nominated Macro for the award, commented, “You usually don’t see a Senior NCO (non-commissioned officer) getting this award. Usually, you’ll see maybe a maintainer who is a high-level Staff or Tech. Sgt. Someone who is technically proficient, but I just had to put Gio in there because he takes his knowledge and passes it down to the younger airmen.”



As the award was presented, the humble Macro, who remained modest throughout the ceremony, said the real reward comes from his military service.



“It was a real honor and a surprise that I was put in for this award. I don’t expect accolades - I’m not that kind of person. A pat on the back is good enough for me,” said Macro.



When asked why he has stayed in the military so long, Macro responded, “Pride in what I do. I still like getting up, coming to work, and interacting with the guys. I believe we are a cohesive family. I’ve seen this place ride a rollercoaster… we’ve had peaks and valleys, and I rode it all and still enjoy coming here. I enjoy working on these aircraft, getting our product done, watching it fly away, and know I was involved with that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 19:19 Story ID: 447092 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hollywood Guard maintainer takes home Air Force Assocation maintenance effectiveness award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.