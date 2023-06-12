AI Literacy Course trains digital experts for the future

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio—The Air Force Materiel Command Digital Transformation Office partnered with the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to deliver an interactive Artificial Intelligence Literacy Course, June 5-8, at the Wright Brothers Institute, Dayton, Ohio.



More than 40 digital experts from across the Department of the Air Force attended the event which featured instruction and guidance on procuring, designing, and deploying AI solutions to meet current and future department needs.



“AFMC will greatly benefit from the use of AI, especially in repetitive processes and business cases where AI can be leveraged,” said Noah Demerly, Automation Lead, DAF Digital Transformation Office. “China and other countries are already leveraging the huge power of AI across their warfighting enterprise. To win, we must win the war of AI.”



During the event, attendees heard from DoD and AI experts on topics including Design Thinking about AI and its role in the DoD; AI Problem Solving; Large Language Models and risks, opportunities, and DoD use cases; communication and collaboration strategies; and more. Attendees also learned of ongoing academia and industry AI efforts from organizations including Gladstone AI, Primer AI, NVIDIA, Scale AI, Tradewind Marketplace, TacGov, Calypso AI, theDifference, Alethia Labs, and George Mason University.



The goal of the event was to create greater awareness and understanding of AI and how it can be used today to accelerate processes across the product space.



“AI will continue to increase in its ability to help answer the toughest questions, pave the way for future advancements in understand large data sets and shape how we answer everyday queries,” said Demerly. “While it has its limitations, understanding AI is imperative to our DoD and country at large’s future, as Artificial Intelligence continues to shape the battlefield of tomorrow.”



The next AI literacy cohort will be held July 31 to Aug. 3 at Fort Liberty in Fayetteville, NC. A registration link will be posted on tradewindai.com at the end of June.



For additional information on the program, individuals can contact Lisa Akers at lakers@atarc.org.

