Corps provides aid to communities experiencing flooding

Alex Le, a senior hydraulic engineer in the hydrologic engineering section serves as the planning chief for the emergency operations’ crisis action team and the primary flood engineer for the Mississippi River locks and dams.



From the hydraulics and hydrology perspective, he works with forecasting and coordination with the National Weather Service.



“Anticipating snow melt conditions on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, was vitally important in coordination with area engineers on the needs and concerns of local communities,” he said. This included sending out reconnaissance teams to collect real-time snow cover information.



From the emergency operations center perspective, Le was involved with coordinating requests for technical or material assistance from local communities, updating senior leadership on the status of the basins, public engagement, and serving as a liaison between the hydraulics and hydrology branch and the emergency operations center.



“For the most part, the Corps is the last point of contact when communities are unable to meet their resource needs,” Le said. “Normally, they will use up all their resources, then seek help from the county and then the state. If the county or the state don’t have the materials they need, the Corps would be that safety net.”



The Corps provides community support with pumps, hoses, flood barriers and sandbags as needed.



Assistance can also include technical assistance. “I’ve had communities reach out asking what they could do to prepare for rising waters. Some communities had issues with their culverts backflowing, and others weren’t sure if they would be well enough protected. We’re able to go into these communities and advise them,” Le said.



Beyond supporting the local communities, Le also noted that the Corps coordinates with state emergency managers as well as outreach to tribal leaders before challenges arise.



