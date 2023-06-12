Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noise Advisory – Night Flight Activities Scheduled at NAS Patuxent River, Webster Field through July 2023

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place late June through July 2023.

    Pilots at NAS Patuxent River will be conducting night departures and landings June 27 through July 21, 2023 from 11 p.m. through 4 a.m.

    Additionally, pilots at Webster Outlying Field will conduct low-altitude helicopter flight test events June 26 through June 30, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 11 pm.

    Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

    As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 12:59
    Story ID: 447045
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noise Advisory – Night Flight Activities Scheduled at NAS Patuxent River, Webster Field through July 2023, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Testing
    training
    Aviation
    Pax
    Patuxent
    Noise Advisory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT