VP-8 Sets Command Record For Active-Duty NMCRS Fund Drive

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 set an all time command record during FY 2023’s annual Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) active-duty fund drive. VP-8 raised more than any other operational squadron in the entire drive, with a total of $17,256.00.



NMCRS provides assistance to active duty and retired U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their eligible family members. NMCRS provides assistance with basic living expenses such as food, rent, utilities, assistance with emergency transportation, funerals, medical and dental bills, essential car repair, pay problems, and other emergency needs. Assistance is provided with loans or grants, depending on financial need.



“There is no better organization to donate money to in the Navy, or anywhere in my opinion,” said Master Chief Eric Smith, VP-8 Command Master Chief. “This is truly Sailors helping Sailors, providing assistance when they need it the most.”



The NMCRS was founded in 1904 as the result of a suggestion that the proceeds from the 1903 Army-Navy football game be split and put to use to help widows and orphans of service members. The NMCRS has changed greatly since 1904, now with over 240 offices ashore and afloat to help in time of need. For the last 119 years, the “By our own, for our own” concept has allowed Sailors to help fellow shipmates and Marines when struck with unforeseen circumstances.



“It was an honor to lead our team during the fund drive,” said Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) First Class Duong Lau, and VP-8’s NMCRS fund raising team key representative. “The cause on which the NMCRS stands for means a lot to me, I know the funds go to our military brothers and sisters in need.”



In 2022, the NAS Jax NMCRS provided $1.6 million in assistance locally to 1450 Sailors and Marines. Donations to the NMCRS are accepted year round, for more information visit, https://www.nmcrs.org or call NMCRS NAS Jax (904) 542-3515.

