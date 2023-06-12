Air Force Acquisition Instructor Course accepting applications through July 28

The Department of the Air Force Acquisition Instructor Course is accepting applications now through July 28 for class 24A, which is set to run from Jan. 8 to June 24, 2024, here.



AQIC is open to uniformed and civilian acquisition professionals from both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force who are looking for an opportunity to improve their leadership, instructorship, operations, and program office integration skills.



Selectees will be in temporary duty status at Wright-Patterson AFB for the duration of the course and can expect significant travel throughout the country in support of program requirements. The program is comprised of an intensive series of cross-functional academics, experientials, practical application exercises and challenging graded events.



Throughout the course, students will be exposed to tactical acquisitions and instructorship training; operations and acquisition integration; diverse program offices and innovation hubs; federal labs and industry partners; and more. Graduates will be expected to contribute to the acquisition community and schoolhouse, with the opportunity to fill specific positions at diverse developmental levels throughout the Department.



Applicants must have at least five to seven years of acquisition experience and should possess a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance that is valid for the duration of the cohort.

For information on program eligibility and complete program requirements, individuals can visit the AQIC page on MilSuite at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/events/110076. The page includes a program overview, application requirements, sample nomination forms and more.



Additional questions can be addressed to the AQIC team at afmc.aqic.workflow@us.af.mil.

For more information on the AQIC program, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AQIC/.

