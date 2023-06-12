JBLM Watch Office, a vigilant eye on public safety

Photo By Pamela Sleezer | Sgt. 1st Class Luis Casanovas, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Pamela Sleezer | Sgt. 1st Class Luis Casanovas, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, utilizes a wet bulb to gauge the heat index for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Watch Office to determine what advisories should be provided to the base community. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – At some point during their time at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, service members and their family members have undoubtedly received an emergency alert making them aware of weather-related issues, emergency gate closures or traffic advisories. Those alerts can affect many in a short amount of time, and ultimately save them time or spare them from being caught in an unfortunate situation.



In the extreme, the alerts can even save a life.



The alerts are pushed out by a team of highly trained individuals at the JBLM Watch Office. Though they are nameless and faceless to the masses who receive the alerts, their impact is vital.



Mike Hayes, chief supervisor at the watch office, said his team is dedicated to looking out for the well-being of everyone at JBLM and its surrounding area.



“We are the first phase of response for the Emergency Operations Center,” Hayes said. “Every day and all day, we monitor anything and everything that affects the JBLM military community.”



Hayes works with a team of seven civilian employees and two active-duty noncommissioned officers to provide monitoring support around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week of the day-to-day operations that affect JBLM.



William “Buck” James, director of JBLM’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Aviation, Mobilization and Security, said the watch office is vital in JBLM’s ability to accomplish core missions.



“Those at the watch office are masters of the fundamental policies and standard operating procedures required for effective mission command,” James said. “They are secure in using innovative and potentially unconventional methods to solve problems during complex emergencies or unforeseen situations.”



At the watch office, teams of two work 12-hour shifts to observe multiple operational systems, looking out for anything that could adversely affect the JBLM community. They monitor traffic conditions, weather patterns, range activity, road closures and even monitor air quality. All to provide the best possible information to the public in times of emergency, or in the hopes of avoiding an emergency.



During the summer season, Hayes said teams utilize a tool called a Wet Bulb, which provides readings to determine appropriate exposure levels to high temperatures. Those readings are often behind the high-temperature warnings issued through the alert system.



In the event of a serious situation, reports are made and information is pushed out within 10 minutes of incident confirmation. That includes putting together a report and sending it up to both Installation Management Command and the Army’s Forces Command officials.



“We are a reactive office,” Hayes said. “Our primary mission in the event of a serious incident is to support the incident command. We provide them with the information so that they can make an informed decision on how best to respond.”



While the priority is to monitor for safety events, Hayes said his office manages far more than just that. On any given day, the watch office may receive calls ranging from emergency troop movements to a truck driver seeking gate information or a family member concerned for their loved one stationed at JBLM that they have not heard from recently.



“There are more than 80 different topics that all fall under us here,” Hayes said. “From the minor to the extreme.”



Tracy Moore has worked in the watch office for the past year. After 29 years with the Department of Emergency Services where she supervised at the 911 call center, she said she found herself looking for a change.



“I love it here,” Moore said. “At the 911 center, it was a lot of helping people in the moment of an emergency, but here it is a more proactive stance. Through the alerts, we hope to make people aware of situations and hopefully avoid anything more serious. In both situations, I feel like I’m helping people and that’s really what is most fulfilling to me.”