    All Reserve, All-Star Family Day to be held May 6

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The 507th Air Refueling Wing and the 513th Air Control Group are joining forces this year to bring both Reserve units together for an All-Star Family Day to be held May 6, 2023, in Hangar 1030.

    Each year, the 507th ARW hosts Family Day and invites families and friends out to the wing to enjoy a half-day of fun, family activities and static aircraft and vehicle displays, as well as helping agency information. A big change this year is the Okies will celebrate alongside the 513th Air Control Group for a baseball-themed All-Star Family Day. Baseball attire/jerseys are encouraged! In addition, OKC Dodgers mascots, Brooklyn and Brix, will be in attendance to take photos with families.

    “We are so excited to host family day this year to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force Reserve with our Okie family and our fellow Reservists and families in the 513th ACG,” said Col. Michael Parks, 507 ARW commander.

    The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 3:00 p.m. in and around Hangar 1030.

    This year, the band Almost Yesterday is scheduled to perform live music throughout the event and will perform Top 40 hits across a variety of musical genres.

    The 507th Silver Squadron be in attendance, complete with a historical display of photographs and memories of our wing's proud heritage over the past 51 years.

    Static aircraft scheduled to make an appearance: (Subject to change, see listing/location on family day map in photos)

    E-3 Sentry AWACS
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    C-17 Globemaster
    KC-46 Pegasus
    T-1A Jayhawk
    T-6 A Texan II
    T-38 Talon
    Helping Agencies on hand:

    Exceptional Family Member Program​
    SARC
    Health Promotion
    Military One Source
    DEIA
    Helping Agencies/Mental Health
    American Red Cross
    DDR
    IPRO
    1st Command Financial
    US Marines Recruiting
    Darby Perrin Aviation Art
    Chief's Group
    Rising 6
    Top 3
    Key Spouses
    EAP
    MFLC
    Tinker School Liaison​
    Cohen Veterans Network
    Community Child Care Coordinator​
    Family Friendly activities:

    Photos with OKC Dodgers mascots, Brooklyn and Brix
    Three Bounce Houses
    Glitter Tattoos
    Cotton Candy
    Popsicles
    Kid’s Fishing Pond Game
    Balloon Animals
    Cake Walk
    Cornhole
    Dunk Tank
    Karaoke contest
    Car Show
    Fun Jail
    Horse Corral
    And more!
    A variety of food trucks are scheduled as well:

    Smokey Ray’s BBQ
    Psycho Taco (Tacos, Street Corn and Queso)
    Don’s Wing Wagon (Fried wings & fries)
    That Lunch Truck (Quesadillas, fried pickles)
    Willie Mae’s (Porkchops, catfish, greens/beans)
    Some Like It Tot (Shrimp etouffee, pork served over tater tots)
    Afonso’s (BBQ, nachos, fried bologna)
    Our community partners from TFCU and First Command Financial Services will be in attendance as well as the 513th ACG Honorary Commander, Ms. Kim Brown, President/CEO of the Moore Chamber of Commerce.

    Parking will be first-come, first serve. Handicapped parking will be available in front of Hangar 1030. Additional overflow parking will be located at the B-2 building on Reserve Rd.

    If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to help make this event a success, please contact SMSgt Richele Cousins at richele.cousins@us.af.mil or 507arw.pa2@us.af.mil

