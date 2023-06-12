All Reserve, All-Star Family Day to be held May 6

Photo By Lauren Kelly | All-Star Family Day 2023 is scheduled to be held May 6, 2023, in Hangar 1030 from...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Kelly | All-Star Family Day 2023 is scheduled to be held May 6, 2023, in Hangar 1030 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The annual event is a celebration of the support our families provide to ensure we can support the mission, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Lauren Kelly) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The 507th Air Refueling Wing and the 513th Air Control Group are joining forces this year to bring both Reserve units together for an All-Star Family Day to be held May 6, 2023, in Hangar 1030.



Each year, the 507th ARW hosts Family Day and invites families and friends out to the wing to enjoy a half-day of fun, family activities and static aircraft and vehicle displays, as well as helping agency information. A big change this year is the Okies will celebrate alongside the 513th Air Control Group for a baseball-themed All-Star Family Day. Baseball attire/jerseys are encouraged! In addition, OKC Dodgers mascots, Brooklyn and Brix, will be in attendance to take photos with families.



“We are so excited to host family day this year to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force Reserve with our Okie family and our fellow Reservists and families in the 513th ACG,” said Col. Michael Parks, 507 ARW commander.



The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 3:00 p.m. in and around Hangar 1030.



This year, the band Almost Yesterday is scheduled to perform live music throughout the event and will perform Top 40 hits across a variety of musical genres.



The 507th Silver Squadron be in attendance, complete with a historical display of photographs and memories of our wing's proud heritage over the past 51 years.



Static aircraft scheduled to make an appearance: (Subject to change, see listing/location on family day map in photos)



E-3 Sentry AWACS

KC-135 Stratotanker

C-17 Globemaster

KC-46 Pegasus

T-1A Jayhawk

T-6 A Texan II

T-38 Talon

Helping Agencies on hand:



Exceptional Family Member Program​

SARC

Health Promotion

Military One Source

DEIA

Helping Agencies/Mental Health

American Red Cross

DDR

IPRO

1st Command Financial

DDR

US Marines Recruiting

Darby Perrin Aviation Art

Chief's Group

Rising 6

Top 3

Key Spouses

EAP

MFLC

Tinker School Liaison​

Cohen Veterans Network

Community Child Care Coordinator​

Family Friendly activities:



Photos with OKC Dodgers mascots, Brooklyn and Brix

Three Bounce Houses

Glitter Tattoos

Cotton Candy

Popsicles

Kid’s Fishing Pond Game

Balloon Animals

Cake Walk

Cornhole

Dunk Tank

Karaoke contest

Car Show

Fun Jail

Horse Corral

And more!

A variety of food trucks are scheduled as well:



Smokey Ray’s BBQ

Psycho Taco (Tacos, Street Corn and Queso)

Don’s Wing Wagon (Fried wings & fries)

That Lunch Truck (Quesadillas, fried pickles)

Willie Mae’s (Porkchops, catfish, greens/beans)

Some Like It Tot (Shrimp etouffee, pork served over tater tots)

Afonso’s (BBQ, nachos, fried bologna)

Our community partners from TFCU and First Command Financial Services will be in attendance as well as the 513th ACG Honorary Commander, Ms. Kim Brown, President/CEO of the Moore Chamber of Commerce.



Parking will be first-come, first serve. Handicapped parking will be available in front of Hangar 1030. Additional overflow parking will be located at the B-2 building on Reserve Rd.



If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to help make this event a success, please contact SMSgt Richele Cousins at richele.cousins@us.af.mil or 507arw.pa2@us.af.mil