    507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions

    The February 2023 enlisted promotions graphic for the 507th Air Refueling Wing at

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT
    Christopher Scott, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Harold Strawderman III, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Marcus Robello, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Luke Steagall, 465th Air Refueling Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Tiffanye McClendon. 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Jesse McLaughlin, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Deborah Olusanjo, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Ariana Ledesma, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Braxton Clark, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Rudi Dadjeu Wopemwo, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Edgar Garcia, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Emmanuel Lonkoue Nguendjui, 507th Operations Group

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

