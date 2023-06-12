507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT
Christopher Scott, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Harold Strawderman III, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Marcus Robello, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
MASTER SERGEANT
Luke Steagall, 465th Air Refueling Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Tiffanye McClendon. 507th Security Forces Squadron
Jesse McLaughlin, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Deborah Olusanjo, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Ariana Ledesma, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Braxton Clark, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Rudi Dadjeu Wopemwo, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Edgar Garcia, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Emmanuel Lonkoue Nguendjui, 507th Operations Group
