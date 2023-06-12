Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz | Mr. Alan Leventhal, center, United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz | Mr. Alan Leventhal, center, United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, speaks with Capt. Richard Burgess, right, commanding officer of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Capt. Matthew Mulcahey, left, Gerald R. Ford’s executive officer, in the hangar bay during a ship visit, June 10, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz) see less | View Image Page

USS Gerald R. Ford Hosts Danish Officials at Sea



Senior Danish government and military officials, including Acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, visited onboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark Alan Leventhal while underway in the Norwegian Sea, June 10, 2023.

While aboard, the visitors met with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership to discuss partnership between the two countries and observed firsthand the capabilities of the first-in-class aircraft carrier during a ship tour.

"Happy and humbled to set foot on the USS Gerald R. Ford today. Our visit is a testimony to the strong security cooperation between Denmark and the United States, which is growing even stronger these years,” said Poulsen. “Denmark is proud to support the U.S. in increasing our collective security both at sea and elsewhere."

The visit included a tour of Ford’s flight deck to witness aircraft launch and recovery using Ford’s state-of-the-art Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG).

“It is always a pleasure to host one of our NATO allies aboard the ship, especially while underway in the North,” said Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, GRFCSG, Commander Carrier Strike Group 12. “The visit is sure to strengthen the Denmark-United States partnership and increase interoperability between Allied navies while promoting peace and stability in the region.”

Before his departure, Ambassador Leventhal remarked on the professionalism he witnessed from the officers and crew of the world’s largest warship.

“Seeing the advanced technology used aboard the Gerald R. Ford is truly impressive,” said Ambassador Leventhal. “And we value the opportunity to welcome our Danish partners on board with us today as the Ford Strike Group operates in this area of the world, exercising and further strengthening interoperability among NATO Allies.”

Ford and the GRFCSG are operating in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations on a scheduled deployment as part of a regular rotation of forces that support maritime security operations, provide a crisis response capability, and assure our NATO allies and partners by providing credible deterrence and defense options in the maritime domain. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including EMALS, AAG and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.

For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/ and follow along on Facebook: @USSGeraldRFord, Twitter: @Warship_78, DVIDS: www.dvids.net/CVN78 and LinkedIn at USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).