Nimble Titan conducts Integrated Air & Missile Defense Experimentation Crisis Event

Melbourne, Australia – More than 146 representatives from 20 nations and four international organizations convened for the Nimble Titan 24 Crisis Event in Melbourne, Australia, in May 2023.



Hosted by the Australian Department of Defense, the purpose was to explore Integrated Air and Missile Defence policy issues and experiment with potential solutions. The Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense executes the Nimble Titan campaign of experimentation on behalf of U.S. Space Command.



Nimble Titan is the premier global forum for IAMD policy experimentation and concept development. It is a continuing two-year campaign set 10 years in the future that strengthens international partnerships, influences the development of integrated air and missile defense policies and concepts, and informs integrated air and missile defense capability development for nations and international organizations from the Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, Middle Eastern, and North American regions. Participants from ministries of defense and foreign affairs convene several times a year to experiment with some of the most relevant security challenges the international community will face, as adversarial air and missile capabilities and technologies increase in both scale and scope. Since its inception in the mid-2000s, membership has nearly tripled in size to 25 nations, highlighting the importance of addressing missile threats across regional and trans-regional boundaries and warfighting domains.



Air Commodore Benjamin Sleeman (Royal Australian Air Force - Director General for Integrated Air and Missile Defence) opened the event with a keynote address, highlighting the “Rising geopolitical tensions in many regions around the globe bringing cause to the importance of a robust, reliable and interoperable Integrated Air and Missile Defence capability.”



“Events such as Nimble Titan are a fundamental element of IAMD to demonstrate global resolve and dedication to IAMD, serving as a powerful deterrent to potential adversaries.” Sleeman continued “We all recognize that IAMD can’t be done alone. A robust IAMD capability requires broad spectrum cooperation across multiple domains, across industry, and relies heavily on global collaboration.”



Nimble Titan leverages a network of partnerships critical to developing multilateral options in an ever-changing, complex environment. This campaign of experimentation focuses on integrated deterrence by taking a deeper look into synchronized messaging, effective command and control, information sharing, and other objectives. Insights gleaned from participation could help inform member nation perspectives on regional defense policy.



The Canadian National Lead further reinforced IAMD’s role in deterring conflict saying, “Recent events have highlighted the importance of IAMD and the central role it plays in deterrence. Nimble Titan gives the participants an excellent opportunity to experiment with IAMD policy and explore how it can strengthen collective deterrence strategies.”



Globally, air and missile threats continue to present exceptional challenges due to technological advancements and proliferation and scarce defensive resources. Nimble Titan is the single best venue for Allies and partners to collectively think through these challenges – demonstrating the value of partnership, integration, and development of policy considerations and potential solutions to address future threats.



For questions and inquiries about Nimble Titan, please contact the JFCC-IMD Allied Integration office at J52AlliedIntegration@mda.mil.

