USAG Ansbach Celebrates 248 Years of Army Heritage

ANSBACH, Germany -- On the 14th of June, the U.S. Army celebrates its 248th birthday. As the oldest and largest of the six military branches within the Department of Defense, the Army can look back on a long and rich history, starting in the year 1775.



As the Army marks its 248th birthday, it is important to remember the sacrifices and achievements of its Soldiers, past and present. The Army has a long and proud history of defending the nation and preserving freedom around the world. The birthday celebrations serve as a reminder of the Army's commitment to its mission and its unwavering dedication to serving the nation.



Tracing its roots back to the Continental Army, with George Washington as the first commander, the U.S. Army has defended the values and ideals of America in countless wars and battles, from the Revolutionary War, over the Civil War, to both World Wars and other conflicts beyond. Today, the Army offers many opportunities for Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians to “Be All You Can Be” and is proud of all personnel, including the military family members, who proudly support our nation.



The Army shares its birthday month with some other important observances. June also marks Army Heritage Month, Juneteenth National Independence Day, and Pride Month as well as the 75th Anniversary of Women Veterans Day. All of these remind us further to appreciate the service of all personnel, regardless of their skin color, gender, sexual orientation, or heritage.



To mark the occasion, Army posts around the world will host various events, such as Army Birthday Runs and cake cutting ceremonies. The Army Birthday Run is a traditional event that commemorates not only Soldiers of the past but also celebrates the dedication of service by the current Soldiers, civilians, and families.



At USAG Ansbach, the community will celebrate the Army’s birthday on the morning of June 14 with a formation run, followed by a cake cutting ceremony. This is a special opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate Army traditions and culture, as well as remember the long history that led up to this day.



“It’s an honor to celebrate 248 years of Army heritage amongst the Soldiers, civilians, families, and retirees who make up the Ansbach community,” said Colonel Aaron Dixon, USAG Ansbach Garrison Commander. “It’s activities like these that bring our community closer together, truly making USAG Ansbach the best hometown in Europe.”





Tenant unit participants will gather and run a designated route around Katterbach Kaserne, while chanting cadence, followed by members of the community. The run is not only a celebration of the Army's birthday, but also a display of camaraderie and physical fitness. Following the run, the community will carry on another tradition of the cutting of the Army birthday cake with the oldest and youngest Soldiers present. This practice, observed by all U.S. military branches, symbolizes the passing of knowledge and traditions from generation to generation.



If you’re local to the USAG Ansbach community and have installation access, come celebrate 248 years of Army heritage with us on June 14. If you’re celebrating from afar, look out for photo and video clips of the celebrations on the garrison social media pages.



