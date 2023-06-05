188th Security Forces Squadron Airmen Experience Nighttime and Air Base Ground Defense Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | A 188th Security Forces Squadron Airman’s muzzle flashes as he fires his weapon...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | A 188th Security Forces Squadron Airman’s muzzle flashes as he fires his weapon during nighttime training at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark., on June 9, 2023. These defenders enhance their weapons familiarization using night optical devices (NODS) and PEQ-15 Infrared marking devices to improve their marksmanship and maintain the fight to compete and deter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock) see less | View Image Page

Fort Chaffee, Ark. - Airmen of the 188th Security Forces Squadron expanded their skillsets in nighttime weapons proficiency and combat operations during training at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9-10, 2023.



As the sun went down on the first day, the Airmen prepared for weapons familiarization training. Once dialed in with their infrared marking devices for use with night optical devices (NODs), the 188th Security Forces Airmen practiced firing at range targets to improve their marksmanship. Within the Air Force Future Operating Concept (AFFOC), Security Forces Airmen must be able to adapt and excel in a rapidly changing environment day or night.



The key to success for Security Forces includes weapons proficiency, but also team cohesion so they can operate with clear communication and trust in any environment.



“We have people here who’ve been in for years alongside multiple Airmen less than a year out of basic training and technical school,” said Tech. Sgt. Jacob Gordon, the 188th SFS B-Shift flight chief. “The advice of our seasoned members paired with this training enhances the new Airmen’s skills to be the Defenders our force needs.”



Security Forces plays a primary role in maintaining the fight to compete and deter by being ready to deny adversary objectives anytime, anywhere. As they go through frequent training, their ability to protect, defend, and fight is sharpened to excellence.

“We pride ourselves on being Always Ready, Always There,” said Chief of the National Guard Bureau Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson during a conference in 2021. “It’s a promise we make to our nation and a promise we make to our communities.”



As the sun came back the next day obscured by rainy skies, the Defenders were already back out at the range for air base ground defense training.



As teams, they planned best ways to approach an area of interest and eliminate any enemy threats. Within wooded and city landscapes, they simulated multiple scenarios they could face during real operations.



“We need our Airmen to be prepared to face any adversary,” said Senior Master Sgt. Tim Holland. “The smallest mistake can be the difference between life and death.”

After receiving feedback from instructors, the training is conducted again with sim-rounds. The rounds fire a non-lethal projectile with dye-markers to show Airmen their accuracy in combat as well as bring stronger awareness to combat tactics to help preserve their team. The experience gained also helps reduce psychological stress and anxiety in future operations.



“Having the sounds of gunfire and instructors acting as adversaries stimulates the mental fortitude that is necessary to defend ourselves and each other,” said Tech. Sgt. Jason Morris, 188th Combat Arms Training and Maintenance program manager. “We catch mistakes during training, and we are then better able to protect the people, property, and resources of the Air Force and sustain the fight.”