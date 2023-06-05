TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Haley Shearer, 513th Air Control Group
Jessie McDowell, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Michael Dutton, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
Brendan McMillan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Trisha Pope-Coley, 513th Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Elya Evans, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Christian Paniagua, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 15:35
|Story ID:
|446701
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th ACG February Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT