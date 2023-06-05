Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG February Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Haley Shearer, 513th Air Control Group
    Jessie McDowell, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Michael Dutton, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
    Brendan McMillan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Trisha Pope-Coley, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Elya Evans, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Christian Paniagua, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

