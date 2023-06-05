Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG April Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Thurman Moore, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Kenton York, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Gissel Barragan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Brett Beard, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Javier Cardenas, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Mitch Melchor, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Austin McKay, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Kathleen Button, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Zachary Collins, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

