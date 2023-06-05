513th ACG April Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Thurman Moore, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Kenton York, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Gissel Barragan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Brett Beard, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Javier Cardenas, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Mitch Melchor, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Austin McKay, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Kathleen Button, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Zachary Collins, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
