TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT
Wiley Warner, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Ebony Littlefield, 513th Maintenance Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Jake Walters, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Cody Sullivan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Emvnvcke Yahola, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
AIRMAN
Kealani Sagaya, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 14:57
|Story ID:
|446696
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th Air Control Group May Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT