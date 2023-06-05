513th ACG June Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Torrence Poe, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Brooks Keesee, 513th Operations Support Squadron
Nicholas Lucas, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Riley Manning, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 14:49
|Story ID:
|446694
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
