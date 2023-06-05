NAPLES, ITALY. – Marines and Sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), return to Naples, Italy as the fourth evolution of II MEF support to Task Force 61/2, Naval Amphibious Force Europe (TF 61/2).



TF 61/2 continues to align multiple existing forces under the Naval Amphibious Force commander; deployed Amphibious Ready Groups (ARG), Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) Company Europe (FASTEUR), and other II MEF units that support the Fleet Commander’s requirements.



Since its establishment, TF 61/2 has overseen a wide range of integrated operations from port visits, exercises and contingency planning to crisis response following the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria this past February. TF 61/2 has proven the necessity to establish an integrated Navy and Marine Corps staff within U.S. Sixth Fleet.

TF 61/2 demonstrates II MEF’s support to the U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Commander while operationalizing integrated concepts and capabilities discussed in Force Design. TF 61/2, headquartered in Naples, Italy is a highly flexible and dynamic task force, capable of enhancing the fleet’s maritime domain awareness, in order to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability throughout Naval Forces Europe’s area of operations.



Historically, the Navy and Marine Corps are an integrated team. Together the Blue-Green team answer’s the Nation’s Call, no matter the time or place. Task Force 61/2 provides the Navy and Marine Corps team with an opportunity to synchronize and conduct operations at NAVEUR/U.S. Sixth Fleet’s higher headquarters.



High-resolution imagery of Task Force 61/2 is available at the DVIDS feature page link: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/TaskForce61



For more information on the entirety of the deployment please see 2d MEB’s article at this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/446599/2nd-marine-expeditionary-brigade-deploys-task-force-61-2



For more information about the Task Force, please contact II MEF Communication

Strategy and Operations at iimefcommstrat@usmc.mil

