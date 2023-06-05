Battle Creek Air National Guard Celebrates New Base Entrance with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor | Members of the Michigan National Guard, state and local elected leaders and community...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor | Members of the Michigan National Guard, state and local elected leaders and community representatives conduct a groundbreaking ceremony as the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base celebrates the construction of its new entrance on June 9, 2023. From Left, Mr. Brian Carr, Addon Services contractor, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bryan Teff, Assistant Adjutant General, Michigan Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jenny Balabuch, 110th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Kramer, 110th Wing commander, U.S. Rep. William Huizenga (R-MI), U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (MI), Mayor Mark Behnke, Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S. Army Maj. Gen Paul Rogers, Adjutant General, Michigan National Guard. see less | View Image Page

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek Air National Guard Base hosted an on-base ceremony to celebrate the groundbreaking on a new installation entrance and main gate on June 9, 2023.



The new entrance, located on the base’s west side, will improve traffic safety and security concerns.



“Moving the base entrance from Dickman Road to Skyline Drive makes sense from the standpoint of safety and security,” said Col. Daniel Kramer II, 110th Wing commander, Battle Creek ANG Base. “This project has been in the works for many years with incredible support from local government. We also appreciate the tireless efforts of Michigan's congressional delegation on both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to secure the funding.”



The base, which last year marked its 75th anniversary in the Battle Creek community, now supports a diverse portfolio of mission sets including a robust Cyber Defense squadron, MQ-9 Reaper flying operations, Agile Combat Support capabilities, and a robust Command & Control and planning function for U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa. The facility is home station for nearly 1,000 Airmen who are routinely commended for providing high-tech defense skill sets for decision makers at the state and federal level.



While the $10 million project marks a significant upgrade for the infrastructure of the base, it also represents a boost to the economy of Southwest Michigan.



“Battle Creek Air National Guard Base is critical to our national defense and Michigan’s military footprint,” said Senator Gary Peters (MI), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies. “That’s why I fought for and secured $10 million in federal funding to construct a new main gate and entrance facility that will improve both security and day-to-day operations for those serving on the base.”



“This investment in Battle Creek will not only strengthen our historical military presence, which is vital to our local economy, but will also position the defense community for growth in Battle Creek,” said Joe Sobieralski, President & CEO, Battle Creek Unlimited.



“As a community we have a long history of supporting our military. This appropriation helps continue good relationships as well as an excellent investment for the future, not just for our military infrastructure, but also

our community,” said Mayor Mark Behnke, City of Battle Creek.



The project also includes a new 370-square foot guard house and a 2,400-square foot covered vehicle inspection area. A total of 105,300 square feet of new pavement will be installed at the corner of Skyline and

Dickman Roads.