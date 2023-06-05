Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Army Community Service career fair draws 218 job seekers, 60 employers

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Story by Laura Stone 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Employers and job seekers alike gathered at the annual Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program career fair, held on May 19 for the first time in three years.

    The Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program partnered with the Hawaii Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to host their annual career fair at the 604 Ballroom and Conference Center on Schofield Barracks.

    “This is the first in-person ACS Career Fair since the pandemic, and it was a huge success,” said Cheryl Gerofske-Rogers, ACS Employment Readiness Program manager. “We were excited to see hundreds of job seekers take advantage of the opportunity to make connections with employers in the area. We look forward to next year’s event!”

    Over 60 employers participated, including local and national businesses as well as government organizations. Represented employers included Marriott International, Verizon, Uniqlo, Honolulu Police Department, and Army Child and Youth Services.

    Approximately 218 job seekers attended the event, using the opportunity to network, explore open positions, submit resumes and even interview: 52 interviews were conducted during the career fair with a resulting 37 on-site job offers.

    The ACS Employment Readiness Program career fair is held on an annual basis. Next year’s event will be announced in the Spring of 2024.

