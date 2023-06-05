Mountain Currency

Photo By Spc. Nicole Blake | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Wareing, a pilot, trails behind Staff Sgt. Joel Coelho,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nicole Blake | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Wareing, a pilot, trails behind Staff Sgt. Joel Coelho, a medic, while carrying a notionally wounded casualty during annual training, June 6, at the Berlin Regional Airport, in Berlin, N.H. The Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), honed their technical skills during the rapid medical response and casualty evacuation training. Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake, 114th Public Affairs Detachment see less | View Image Page

As UH-60 Black Hawk pilots navigated the sky from Concord to Berlin Regional Airport (KBML), in New Hampshire, aviation crewmembers unloaded and reloaded notional casualties.



With multiple rows of medical mannequins staged, Soldiers from Charlie, Delta and Echo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), set the scene for rapid medical response and casualty evacuation.



“We are performing Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) operations,” said Staff Sgt. John Cooney, a platoon sergeant with Charlie Company. “We’re providing fueling operations, as well as maintenance support for the helicopters if they break down.”



During their 15-day annual training, from June 3-18, aviation operations, medical, and maintenance personnel refined their Army skillsets throughout multiple iterations of life-like medical evacuation scenarios.



Staff Sgt. Joel Coelho, a medic squad leader with Charlie Company, appeared particularly grateful for the opportunity.



“The training area up here is so awesome,” said Coelho. “We’re really lucky in New Hampshire because an hour north of us we fly along the mountains, an hour east along the coastline.”



When it comes to talent, unit members offer a range as equally diverse as NH’s landscape.



“We have a variety of expertise here,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joe Phinney, platoon sergeant and readiness Non-Commissioned Officer with Charlie Company.



“Our soldiers provide both a civilian and military perspective,” said Phinney. “Many of them are EMTs, paramedics, mechanics, etc., on the outside, which expands unit knowledge and our ability to train.”



Sitting at the edge of the White Mountains, Berlin’s airport provides the perfect location for medical evacuation and search and rescue training scenarios, while allowing the unit to utilize the vacant armory only minutes away.



“This is the first time we’ve ever set up an operation center at an airport other than Concord since I’ve been in the unit,” said Lt. Alex Hodsdon, a forward support medical platoon leader with Charlie Company. “We have an opportunity to set up in an austere environment and hone our medical treatment and aviation skills.”



Hodsdon explained that the local airport is usually only a site for refueling. He, and other unit members, are hopeful the NHARNG may build a training facility in Berlin, giving them the ability to regularly conduct training offsite from Concord.



“We’re operating away from the headquarters while providing MEDEVAC support to the local area,” said Hodsdon. “This expeditionary force site is great for training because it simulates current and future operations in combat.”



For Phinney, a 16-year aviation veteran, having an environment away from their main hangar is especially important.



“Mountain currency is vital to how we operate,” said Phinney, referring to the frequency and type of flying required. “Understanding how to navigate adverse weather and terrain is critical, particularly when the call comes in to assist Fish and Game with a search and rescue mission.”



The aerial MEDEVAC units continue to have a long-standing relationship with the State agency, providing regular and ongoing support.



“Being here gives more real-world flight time,” said Cooney. “It allows me to teach a lot of the new soldiers how we operate in a deployment-like environment.”



Cooney added many of the unit members have not experienced a deployment yet.



“This training encompasses everything that we do,” added Phinney. “It doesn't get much better than this.”