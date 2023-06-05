U.S. Army modernization efforts push forward with a new commander at RIA-JMTC

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, right, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, passes the colors, or official flag of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center to Col. David Guida, left, as Guida assumes command of RIA-JMTC at a ceremony on June 8, 2023. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Jon Connor, U.S. Army Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

With the passing of a flag during a formal military ceremony, a change of command takes place at the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center.



“It was just about two years ago that Col. (Shari) Bennett took over as the 51st commander of the JMTC,” U.S. Army Tank-automotive & Armaments Commanding General Maj. Gen. Darren Werner said. “Col. Bennett has done an outstanding job caring for and managing this highly specialized workforce through challenging times of budget and personnel constraints.”



Bennett made history during her time on Arsenal Island. She was the first female and first African American commander at RIA-JMTC.



“The last two years, I focused on investing in our people. Army Civilians provide the continuity and expertise necessary to keep us rolling along,” Bennett said. “The excellence and skill of RIA-JMTC’s subject matter experts enabled me to refine modernization projects for our facilities, equipment and capabilities, to better align to Army requirements. We also developed a business and marketing strategy, and fostered partnerships to enhance our production processes.”



Bennett will take over as Chief of Staff for U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois, and RIA-JMTC will be led by its new commander, Col. David Guida.



He will launch several of the modernization efforts started by Bennett. The world’s largest hybrid additive and subtractive machine is expected to go online in the summer of 2023, and a thick-aluminum line that can produce a completed part in 42 minutes is being installed in the factory.



“The JMTC has a history of innovation and excellence.” Guida said. “I am confident that our team of skilled artisans, engineers, logisticians, and leaders will continue to build on this legacy and always ensure that our Arsenal provides our Army, and the nation, the high quality and on-time readiness it requires.”



The long history of the Army’s presence on Arsenal Island centers around RIA-JMTC. The factory produced cannons during the Spanish-American War, tanks during World War I, and manufactured Objective Gunner Protection Kits and other Add on Armor Kits to protect American soldiers during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The list of items made at the factory is extensive, but the new commander sees a bright future ahead.



“I am extremely honored to join your team and I look forward to getting to know you better over the coming months and years.,” Guida said. “The U.S. Army will continue to expect the very best from RIA-JMTC, just as it has for more than 160 years.”



Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.