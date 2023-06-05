Hometown Hero: U.S. Air Force Col. Dear Beloved

Photo By Isadore Beattie | U.S. Air Force Col. Dear Beloved, a senior advisor assigned to the Office of...... read more read more Photo By Isadore Beattie | U.S. Air Force Col. Dear Beloved, a senior advisor assigned to the Office of Performance and Budget, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Executive Office of the President, Washington, D.C., speaks during his promotion ceremony, June 2, 2023, at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Va. Beloved has deployed to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Maryland Defense Force photo by Lt. Col. Isadore Beattie) see less | View Image Page

Born in Midwest America, after a couple childhood moves, U.S. Air Force Col. Dear Beloved and his family settled in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. This is where his journey to his military career began. While Beloved had already settled on enlisting in the military after high school, his high school counselor, Ms. Carolyn Hill encouraged him to apply for college scholarships and provided a catalog of the U.S. Air Force Academy.



Col. Beloved now serves as a senior advisor assigned to the Office of Performance and Budget in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Executive Office of the President, in Washington, D.C. He advises the director and staff on budget and performance assessment related to the National Drug Control Strategy and coordinates closely with interagency, national security, and whole-of-government stakeholders. Beloved was promoted to the rank of colonel on June 2, 2023 at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Va.



Col. Beloved is a core Foreign Area Officer and speaks Arabic, German, and Korean with varying degrees of ability. He holds extensive experience at the joint, interagency and combined levels of operations. Beloved has served overseas in Germany and Korea with deployments to Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve. Beloved holds a Presidential Service Badge, Master Intelligence Badge, and Senior Foreign Area Officer Badge.



Prior to his current assignment, as a Lt Col, Beloved commanded the 637th International Support Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas where he led 260 total force staff and deployed instructors, 3,000 international military students, and five global detachments in support of 55 billion dollars in annual foreign military sales.



Col. Beloved is currently preparing for a new role supporting senior developmental education.