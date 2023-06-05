JMSDF host Air Memorial in Kanoya aside 319th ERS

Photo By Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly | Members of the Japanese local community pose for a photo with members of the 319th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly | Members of the Japanese local community pose for a photo with members of the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at the Air Memorial in Kanoya 2023, April 30, 2023. This was the first Air Memorial in Kanoya to include the 319th ERS. Japanese and U.S. service members expressed excitement about collaborating in this event and expressed appreciation for mutual exchanges of knowledge and experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly) see less | View Image Page

“Here at Kanoya, we are on a Japanese Naval Air Base,” said Lt. Col. Alexander Kelly, 319th Expeditionary Squadron commander. “We are in a part of Japan that has not seen a U.S. military presence since the 1950s.”



The mission of the 319th Expeditionary Squadron based at Kanoya is to support Indo-Pacific Command intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance priorities, through MQ-9 operations.



“Recently, joint operations have been strengthened even within the Japan Self-Defense Forces,” said JMSDF Rear Admiral Naochika Fujiwara, Fleet Air Wing One commander, “Cooperative relationships with ‘other military services’ have become increasingly important. Since the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 are temporarily deployed in Kanoya, we’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with one another.



This was the first Air Memorial in Kanoya including the 319th ERS. The Japanese Sailors and U.S. military members expressed mutual excitement in collaborating on this event.



“Taking advantage of the temporary deployment of the U.S. Air Force was a good opportunity,” said Fujiwara. “I am spending very fulfilling days sharing understanding and learning from each other in terms of various partnership exchanges and work experiences.”



“The Air Memorial is a testament to the partnerships that we've built,” said Lt. Col. Kelly, “Through events like these, we've been able to build trust and change the general feeling towards the US military and to make a positive impact in the local community. I hope the friendships we've developed endure and leave a lasting impression.”