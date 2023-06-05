Garrison and Landeskommando Hessen leadership tour Hessentag

Photo By Martin Heinen | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt....... read more read more Photo By Martin Heinen | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter and acting Command Sgt. Maj. 1st Sgt. Delveto Johns attended and toured the grounds of the 60th annual Hessentag festival as the honored guest of the Landeskommando from the state of Hesse, June 5. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter and acting Command Sgt. Maj. 1st Sgt. Delveto Johns attended and toured the grounds of the 60th annual Hessentag festival as the honored guest of the Landeskommando from the state of Hesse, June 5.



Hessentag, which runs through June 11, is billed as the oldest and largest state festival in Germany. The festival is organized by the German state of Hesse showcasing the diverse Hesse regions through cultural displays and exhibitions.



The garrison HHC command team was able to view and tour the Platz der Bundeswehr – armed forces place – which is a traditional part of each Hessentag where all branches of the German military showcase their equipment and service members for the public to see. Local Germans interested in joining the Bundeswher were given the opportunity to visit a career center, which was also on hand, and learn about career and service opportunities as future members of the German armed forces.



Ledbetter and Johns, as part of their tour, were able to walk around and talk with several members of the Landeskommando Hesse, see equipment displays and learn about other services that comprise the German Armed Forces.



Members of the German military were, conversely, able to use the opportunity to meet the U.S. Army leaders to learn more about the U.S. military’s presence in Germany.



Events like this are the basis for mutual respect and the building of reliable partnerships. They maintain relations to the Landeskommando Hessen as the official partner unit of the U.S. Army presence in Wiesbaden.



The festival is being held in Pfungstadt (south of Darmstadt, about a 45-minute drive from Clay Kaserne).



Visit www.hessentag2023.de for more information.