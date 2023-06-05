NSA Souda Bay Commemorates the Battle of Midway

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 7, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay service members and personnel commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Midway in a ceremony held at The Anchor on June 7, 2023. The ceremony included a presentations by Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay of the key events that took place during the battle and a playing of Taps to honor the Sailors who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the battle.



The Battle of Midway was a five-day campaign in June 1942 between the U.S. Navy and Japanese naval forces in the middle of the Pacific near the Midway Atoll and is credited with turning the tide of World War II in favor of the Allied Forces.



“The American success at Midway was a major victory over the Imperial Japanese Navy,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jimmie Byrd. “All four Japanese carriers - Akagi, Hiryu, Kaga and Soryu - participated in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Sinking those Japanese carriers represented a resounding defeat for the Fleet, which had wrought such destruction only six months before. With this loss at Midway, the Japanese offensive in the Pacific was overturned, and the United States began offensive action in the Pacific.”



The Battle of Midway is widely renowned as the turning point of World War II and a great victory for the U.S. Navy. Eighty-one years later, the U.S. Navy and NSA Souda Bay continue to honor the sacrifice and bravery of the Sailors who stood the watch during the historical battle.



“The Battle of Midway epitomizes the warfighting spirit that—on a daily basis—we strive to demonstrate as members of Team Souda and in service to the U.S. Navy and our Nation,” said Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay. “It is a shining example of Sailors placing sacrifice and service before self. We can honor their legacy, and uphold our obligation, by continuing to build our culture of excellence; infusing all our actions with dignity, respect and humility; and adhering to our core values of honor, courage and commitment.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 06:37 Story ID: 446469 Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Commemorates the Battle of Midway, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.