    PRIDE in All Who Serve

    SECNAV Attends Pride Month Celebration

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe | WASHINGTON (June 7, 2023) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro joined the Department...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Department of the Navy and I are proud to stand with the Department of Defense today at the 12th Annual Pride month celebration.

    LGBTQI+ Sailors, Marines, civilians and contractors stand in defense of our Nation every day to execute our mission and defeat our adversaries. It is through our collective efforts that we can further realize a culture where everyone is treated with dignity, respect, support, and equal opportunity.

    As the 78th Secretary of the Navy, I am proud of the service of every American who takes the oath to put their lives on the line in defense of our country – and their families, who make their service possible.

    TAGS

    PRIDE
    LGBTQI+
    Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV78

