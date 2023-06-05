Indiana National Guard specialist signs to play softball for local college

INIDANAPOLIS – An Indiana National Guard combat medic with the 738th Medical Company signed to play softball for Marian University Ancilla College located in Donaldson, Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Spc. Ambrosia Mason signed the commitment to play for the college at Lafayette Armory, where she drills for the Indiana National Guard.

“It’s always been a goal of mine,” said Mason. “I’m a little nervous but playing at the colligate level has always been my goal.”

Mason was awarded academic scholarships for the university and is going to major in nursing. The schedule may be demanding, but Mason is confident she will manage her studies, duty to the guard and commitment to the softball team well under the stress.

“The biggest key is going to be time management,” Mason said. “I will make sure I study and get a fair amount of sleep. It does get a little stressful, but it’s nothing I can’t handle.”

Joshua Pitts, head coach, is enthusiastic about Mason committing to play for the team.

“Anybody coming from a military background is going to have leadership qualities,” said Pitts. “I’m going to need that when I’m building a new program. So, someone who brings those qualities naturally is going to be fantastic.”

Marian University Ancilla College competes in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association and the National Junior College Athletic Association. Fans can listen to the softball games on Regional Radio Sports Network.

