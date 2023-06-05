May's Outstanding Performer

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brooke Lee, a medical laboratory technician and Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the 21st Medical Group Laboratory Quality Assurance, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for May 2023.



Her responsibility as the NCOIC of Medical Laboratory Quality Assurance is to maintain high standards for the laboratory's accuracy and proficiency requirements, even amidst personnel and environmental changes. She continuously evaluates processes and personnel productivity to ensure optimal performance levels are achieved and maintained. She also audits patient lab results and analyzes data and trends to help anticipate and resolve problems.



“Delivering accurate laboratory results to healthcare providers is of utmost importance, as these results serve as the backbone for 70% of medical decisions,” said Lee. “This plays a critical role in ensuring that illnesses are diagnosed, treated and prevented with precision.”



Lee recently led the laboratory team in preparation for the College of American Pathologists (CAP) inspection with only one corrective action needed out of 1,200 inspection items for both Peterson and Schriever labs; also being selected to commission as a Laboratory Officer.



Lee hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan and has served in the Air Force for six years, with the last 10 months being at Peterson SFB.



During her free time, Lee said that she loves spending time with her husband and adorable one-year-old daughter, Olivia. When she is not with her family, she can also be found lost in a good book or soaking up some sunshine.



Lee feels immense gratitude towards her leaders and mentors who have invested their time in her and her family, enabling her to become the best Airman she can be.

