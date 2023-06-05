USS Ronald Reagan Promotes 20 Senior Chiefs, 1 Master Chief

PHILIPPINE SEA – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), hosted a pinning ceremony for 20 newly selected senior chief and one master chief petty officers, May 29, 2023.

An all-hands ceremony was held in the fo’c’sle aboard Ronald Reagan to frock the seasoned members of the Chiefs Mess.

“To have made it this far in the Navy is a blessing that I'm so grateful of,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Anthony Scott. “I wouldn’t change any part of my journey. The more time I put into the Navy, the more experience I have gained and the more I can help those who need me, including my junior Sailors. I am grateful to be standing here today.”



During the ceremony, Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan commanding officer, gave his remarks on the importance of a strong Chiefs Mess.

“For 130 years, chief petty officers have symbolized the deck plate leadership and professionalism of the fleet,” said Cardone. “It is the chief who teaches our young Sailors what it means to be a Sailor, who develop our young division officers into the future commanding officer, and it is the chief who exemplifies deck plate leadership, ratings expertise, sense of history and heritage, communications skills, and rigorous adherence to standards, who carries our naval heritage to the next generation.”

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo Pacific region.

